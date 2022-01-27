You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Yarmouth

January 27, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Yarmouth sometime before 2:30 PM Thursday. Firefighters had to extricate the victim from under the SUV and then transported her to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

