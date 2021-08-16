You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Bourne

Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Bourne

August 16, 2021

BOURNE – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured in Bourne sometime after 8:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street by the Dunkin’. MedFlight reported an extended arrival time so the victim was rushed by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

