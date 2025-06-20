You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Yarmouth

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Yarmouth

June 20, 2025

YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Yarmouth. The incident happened sometime after 1:30 PM by the Speedway at 441 Main Street (Route 28). The victim suffered an apparent leg injury and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating the collision.

