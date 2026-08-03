Woman killed after being struck by falling tree in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – A woman was killed after reportedly being struck by a falling tree in Plymouth. The incident happened sometime after 1 PM near the intersection of State Road (Route 3A) and Sullivan Avenue. The victim was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation.

From Plymouth Fire: Fire Chief Neil Foley and Police Chief Dana Flynn report that the Plymouth police and fire departments responded early this afternoon to an incident in which a woman was fatally struck by a tree that had fallen onto her porch.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., Plymouth first responders were dispatched to a residence on Sullivan Avenue for a report of a fallen tree on a back porch with a woman potentially trapped underneath.

Upon arrival, Plymouth Police and neighbors located the victim and immediately started rendering life-saving care.

The victim, a 61-year-old Plymouth resident, was transported by Brewster Ambulance and Plymouth firefighters to local area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The identity of the 61-year-old woman is being held pending positive identification and notification of her next of kin.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was sitting outside on her porch when a large gust of wind caused the tree to snap and collapse onto the home and the victim.

The incident is under investigation by the Plymouth Police Department and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.