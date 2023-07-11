WELLFLEET – A man was found on the side of Route 6 in Wellfleet with potentially life-threatening injuries, the apparent victim of a hit & run. It happened shortly after 9:30 PM near the Cumberland Farms. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
From Wellfleet Police: At approximately 9:41 tonight, Monday, July 10, the Wellfleet Police Department received a 911 call reporting a man lying on Route 6 bleeding from the head. When rescue and officers arrived, the man was unresponsive. CPR was performed on scene, and the victim was transported to CCH. This case is being investigated as a hit and run by the Wellfleet Police and the Barnstable County Bureau of Criminal Investigations. If you were in the area around this time and witnessed anything that may have pertained to this incident, please call the Wellfleet Police at 508-349-3702.
Police ask for public help after man found on side of road critically injured in Wellfleet, the apparent victim of a hit & run
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
