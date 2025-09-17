ORLEANS – A person was injured after reportedly falling out of a vehicle and being run over. Rescuers rushed to Nauset Beach where the victim was driven from the over sand trail to the beach parking lot. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by ambulance. Further details were not immediately available.
Person injured after reportedly being run over on Nauset Beach trail in Orleans
September 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Thirwood Place to host community forum highlighting elder fraud
- Stop and Shop supporting local Meals-on-Wheels
- Dennis-Yarmouth School Committee extends superintendent’s contract
- Jaws exhibition opens at new museum
- Cape Cod Commission approves the conversion of a golf course into a solar farm
- Convicts in Cape Cod cases seek parole after SJC ruling
- Annual summit to discuss Cape issues returns on Tuesday
- Dog center puts new measures in place after animal incident
- Remote island school hosting new learning program
- Helicopters once again move misplaced Nantucket Sound buoy
- Housing Assistance to hold virtual info session for five affordable Falmouth homes
- Man acquitted for confrontation in Hyannis caught on film
- Former Truro town manager hired in Orleans