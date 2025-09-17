You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured after reportedly being run over on Nauset Beach trail in Orleans

Person injured after reportedly being run over on Nauset Beach trail in Orleans

September 16, 2025

ORLEANS – A person was injured after reportedly falling out of a vehicle and being run over. Rescuers rushed to Nauset Beach where the victim was driven from the over sand trail to the beach parking lot. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by ambulance. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 