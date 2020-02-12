You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person injured after slab of granite falls on them in Falmouth

Person injured after slab of granite falls on them in Falmouth

February 12, 2020

FALMOUTH – One person was injured after a slab of granite reportedly fell on them at a Falmouth business. The incident happened at Atlantic Marble & Granite Group on Technology Park Drive. Bystanders had freed the victim from the granite before rescuers arrived. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. OSHA was advised to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

