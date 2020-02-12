FALMOUTH – One person was injured after a slab of granite reportedly fell on them at a Falmouth business. The incident happened at Atlantic Marble & Granite Group on Technology Park Drive. Bystanders had freed the victim from the granite before rescuers arrived. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. OSHA was advised to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Person injured after slab of granite falls on them in Falmouth
February 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
