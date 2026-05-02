BREWSTER – A person was rescued after reportedly getting stranded on a sandbar in knee deep water off Paines Creek Beach in Brewster around 9 AM Saturday morning. Firefighters used their Zodiac vessel to reach the scene and retrieve the individual. The victim was evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
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Person rescued after getting stranded on sandbar in Brewster
May 2, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Brewster