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Person rescued after getting stranded on sandbar in Brewster

May 2, 2026

BREWSTER – A person was rescued after reportedly getting stranded on a sandbar in knee deep water off Paines Creek Beach in Brewster around 9 AM Saturday morning. Firefighters used their Zodiac vessel to reach the scene and retrieve the individual. The victim was evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

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