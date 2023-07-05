YARMOUTH – One person was seriously injured by a reported fireworks explosion in Yarmouth. It happened about 9:30 PM on Cocheset Path. Medflight was requested but unable to respond due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Person seriously injured by fireworks in Yarmouth
July 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
