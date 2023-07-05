You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person seriously injured by fireworks in Yarmouth

Person seriously injured by fireworks in Yarmouth

July 4, 2023

YARMOUTH – One person was seriously injured by a reported fireworks explosion in Yarmouth. It happened about 9:30 PM on Cocheset Path. Medflight was requested but unable to respond due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

