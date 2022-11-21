You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Phone issues reported on the Outer Cape

November 21, 2022

WELLFLEET – There are reports of phone outages on the outer Cape Monday morning. Wellfleet Police reported their business lines were not working. 911 service was not affected. Anyone trying to reach Wellfleet Police for non-emergency business was advised to call Truro or Eastham Police who can relay information via radio. Further details were not immediately available.

