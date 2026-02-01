You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Photo essay: Frozen in Time…Cape Cod in the deep freeze

Photo essay: Frozen in Time…Cape Cod in the deep freeze

February 1, 2026

The storm that buried parts of the Mid-Atlantic with a foot of snow was, aside from a gusty breeze, pretty much a miss for the Cape. The peninsula remains locked in a deep freeze that shows no sign of abating anytime soon. Our intrepid photographer was out catching some of the frozen scenes:

