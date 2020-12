Christmas on Cape Cod 1 Image 1 of 14

Merry Christmas from all of us at Cape Wide News.

It’s an honor that you, our readers, rely on us for breaking news from across Cape Cod around the clock, 365 days a year. As we head into 2021, the entire team at Cape Wide News looks forward to being there for you each day.

Enjoy this photo gallery of Christmas images from across Cape Cod.

We wish you and your family a joyous holiday and Happy New Year. Here’s to a much better 2021!

Photos by Jane Sheehy Emplit, Cape Wide News