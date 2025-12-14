CAPE COD – It was a picture postcard snowy day Sunday on Cape Cod. Police reported a few fender benders but no major crashes.
Photos and video: A snowy day on Cape Cod
December 14, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
