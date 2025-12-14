You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Photos and video: A snowy day on Cape Cod

Photos and video: A snowy day on Cape Cod

December 14, 2025


CAPE COD – It was a picture postcard snowy day Sunday on Cape Cod. Police reported a few fender benders but no major crashes.

IMG_20251214_141834-scaled

Image 1 of 6

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 