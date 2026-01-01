You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Photos: A snowy start to 2026

Photos: A snowy start to 2026

January 1, 2026

A snow squall that marked the leading edge of an arctic front moved across the Cape on New Year’s Day.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 