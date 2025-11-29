YARMOUTH – A pickup truck ended up partially in the water at Bayview Beach shortly after 9 PM Friday. The occupants were taken out of the vehicle with no injuries. A tow truck was called to extricate the vehicle from its predicament. Yarmouth Police are investigating how the incident occurred.
Pickup ends up partially in the water at Yarmouth beach
November 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
