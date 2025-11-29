You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup ends up partially in the water at Yarmouth beach

Pickup ends up partially in the water at Yarmouth beach

November 28, 2025

YARMOUTH – A pickup truck ended up partially in the water at Bayview Beach shortly after 9 PM Friday. The occupants were taken out of the vehicle with no injuries. A tow truck was called to extricate the vehicle from its predicament.  Yarmouth Police are investigating how the incident occurred.

