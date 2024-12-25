CENTERVILLE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Centerville around 1 AM Wednesday. The crash on Huckins Neck Road knocked out power in the area. The driver was treated and released at the scene. Eversource was called to replace the pole and restore power. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Pickup truck strikes pole in Centerville knocking out power
December 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- SouthCoast Wind Has Been Approved
- Study Identifies Most Dangerous Route 6 and Route 28 Interchanges
- Boston Marathon Bomber Remains On Death Row After Presidential Commutations
- Big Lots Going Out Of Business
- Children’s Cove Receives Re-Accreditation From The National Children’s Alliance
- Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod Announces Nearly $125,000 In Nonprofit Support
- Sea Street Construction To Resume In Early January
- Longtime Cape League Coach Dies
- DOJ Files Complaint Against CVS For Facilitating Unlawful Sale Of Prescription Opioids
- Barnstable Parking Fines To Increase On January First
- Barnstable Highlights Support for Foreign Workers
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod’s Failing Water Quality Grades Continue, Hope on Town Sewer
- Nantucket Barrier Beach Designated National Natural Landmark