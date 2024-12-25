You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup truck strikes pole in Centerville knocking out power

Pickup truck strikes pole in Centerville knocking out power

December 25, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Centerville around 1 AM Wednesday. The crash on Huckins Neck Road knocked out power in the area. The driver was treated and released at the scene. Eversource was called to replace the pole and restore power. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

