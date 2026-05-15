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Plumbers torch sparks small fire in Harwich

May 15, 2026

HARWICH – A plumber’s torch is suspected of causing a small fire at a house in Harwich late Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the Cahoon Lane location and ensured the fire was out and had not spread further. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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