HARWICH – A plumber’s torch is suspected of causing a small fire at a house in Harwich late Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the Cahoon Lane location and ensured the fire was out and had not spread further. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plumbers torch sparks small fire in Harwich
Plumbers torch sparks small fire in Harwich
May 15, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Harwich