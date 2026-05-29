WELLFLEET – A plumber’s torch likely sparked a small fire on the exterior of a house in Wellfleet. Firefighters responded to East Commercial Street sometime before 4 PM Friday and checked for any further spread of the fire. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Plumber’s torch sparks small fire on exterior of Wellfleet home
May 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Wellfleet