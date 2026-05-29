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Plumber’s torch sparks small fire on exterior of Wellfleet home

May 29, 2026

WELLFLEET – A plumber’s torch likely sparked a small fire on the exterior of a house in Wellfleet. Firefighters responded to East Commercial Street sometime before 4 PM Friday and checked for any further spread of the fire. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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