Plymouth first responders pull man from Long Pond





PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Fire: Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department, in coordination with the Plymouth Police Department and Brewster Ambulance, responded swiftly Wednesday morning and pulled a man in distress from Long Pond.

On Wednesday, June 4, at approximately 6:38 AM, the Plymouth Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting that a man had fallen off his kayak and was struggling in the water.

Plymouth Police were the first to arrive on scene and quickly launched boats to begin searching the area. Brewster Ambulance crews arrived shortly thereafter. Bystanders assisted by indicating the location where the man was last seen.

Officers located the unconscious man approximately 200 feet from shore. Shortly after, the Plymouth Fire Department arrived with a rescue boat, and firefighters joined the efforts on the water.

Plymouth Fire and Plymouth Police pulled the man into the boat, and firefighters immediately began administering lifesaving measures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The man regained a pulse and was transported by Brewster Ambulance to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

“We are incredibly grateful for the swift and coordinated efforts of our Plymouth Fire crews, Plymouth Police, and Brewster Ambulance this morning,” said Chief Foley. “Thanks to that collaboration, we were able to locate and assist the individual in distress and immediately begin lifesaving measures.”

From Plymouth Police: Earlier this morning, Plymouth Police Officers Thomas Foley, Josh Smith, Eric Decelle responded to a critical call for help at the Long Pond boat ramp. A caller had reported seeing a kayaker in distress who had gone overboard and was believed to be drowning.

Officers Foley and Smith were the first to arrive on scene. The caller pointed them to an unmanned kayak circling about 100 feet offshore, powered by a trolling motor. What initially looked like a buoy was, in fact, the unconscious male, face down and partially submerged in the water.

Without hesitation, Officers Foley and Smith took swift action. They secured their duty gear, gathered rescue equipment, and launched into a life-saving effort. Officer Smith put on a life jacket, and the unmanned kayak had thankfully motored towards shore. Officer Smith decided to

use the kayak to reach the man in the water.

Upon realizing the man was submerged and unresponsive, Officer Smith entered the water and supported both the victim and himself while treading to keep the victim’s head above water.

At the same time, Officer Foley commandeered a nearby canoe and paddled out to assist. Seeing Officer Smith’s life jacket coming loose and signs of fatigue setting in, Officer Foley grabbed Officer Smith by the vest so they could work together to help hold the victim above water.

Plymouth Fire Department launched their rescue boat and met our officers 100 yards offshore with the victim. They were able to transport the victim to shore where he was initially unresponsive with no pulse.

He was immediately taken by Brewster EMS to BID Plymouth and lifesaving efforts continued where the victim did regain a pulse and is breathing on his own. The victim remains in seriously condition, and while there are signs of progress, we are unable to official confirm the status of his recovery.

Officer Foley assisted Officer Smith back to shore from his exhausted efforts.

Officer Smith was also transported to BID Plymouth due to extended exposure in the frigid 50-degree water. Officer Smith was treated and is now home resting with his family.

This team effort, marked by instinct, courage, and quick thinking, prevented what could have been a devastating loss.

We are incredibly proud of the bravery, professionalism, and teamwork shown by all officers involved. Their actions today are a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Plymouth Police Department.

Photos by Plymouth Police/CWN