Plymouth crash claims life of 18-year-old resident

PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Police: On Friday at approximately 8:25 AM, Plymouth Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the area of 155 State Road (Route 3A).

First arriving units observed two vehicles, a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2025 Honda Civic, that had sustained heavy front end damage. Officers located three victims in the two vehicles including the operator of the Honda who was unresponsive.

That operator, an 18-year-old male Plymouth residence, was treated at the scene prior to transport to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth where he would later be pronounced deceased. A passenger in the same vehicle, 1 17-year-old Plymouth residence, was also transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth with non life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Jeep, a 47-year-old female Plymouth resident, was transported to South Shore Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Plymouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.