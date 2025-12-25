Plymouth Fire Department battles house fire

PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Fire: Fire Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department battled a structure fire on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters were dispatched to 60 South Meadow Road, a 2.5 story wood-framed single-family home shortly before 9 PM for a report of a fire outside the attached garage that had begun to spread to the structure. Upon arrival, firefighters made an aggressive attack and were able to knock the fire down in minutes preventing the fire from causing major damage to the home.

The residents have made arrangements to stay with family in the area, however the quick actions of firefighters Wednesday evening ensured that the home was not destroyed. No injuries were reported.

“It’s especially difficult to have a house fire this close to the holidays. Our firefighters did an excellent job attacking and stopping this fire before it could cause extreme damage, but this is never a situation you wish for anytime, holiday or not,” Chief Foley said.

The Carver Fire Department provided station coverage. The fire response included Plymouth Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 7, Ladder 3, Rescue 1 and Battalion 2.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Plymouth Fire and Police Departments. The fire did not immediately appear to be suspicious.

