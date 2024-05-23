Plymouth Fire Department extinguishes house fire following lightning strike

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a house fire at 12 Nicholas Ave. Thursday afternoon.

The Plymouth Fire Department received a call shortly before 1 PM from a neighbor reporting that lightning had struck a nearby home and that the house was now on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire and smoke coming from the eaves and roofline of the single-story, ranch-style home.

Crews from three Plymouth Fire companies worked to quickly extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

The owners of the house are currently displaced, as the house sustained smoke and water damage and fire crews also had to cut open an interior ceiling to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department. The preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was most likely caused by a lightning strike from the storms that rolled through the area Thursday.