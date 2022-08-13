PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth Harbormaster crew responded to a capsized vessel with 2 people in the water this morning in the area of Stage Point. A quick acting Good Samaritan rescued the two people, provided dry clothes and a ride back to the boat ramp.
Plymouth Harbormaster assists in rescue of two people after their boat capsizes
August 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Bourne Braves Win Cape Cod Baseball League Title
- Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks
- Harwich Officials Wrestle with Road Safety on Route 28
- Sunday Journal – PFAS Health Impacts Study Looks for Hyannis Volunteers
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Performance with the Cape Cod National Seashore
- Sunday Journal – Heroes In Transition
- Middleboro Little League Team to Represent New England at World Series
- Ride for Homes to Raise Awareness for Affordable Housing
- 45 More Cases of Monkeypox Reported in Massachusetts
- Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations
- Bourne Braves Win Cape League Championship
- Baker Signs Major Climate Bill into Law
- CDC Drops Quarantine, Distancing Recommendations for COVID