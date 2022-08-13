You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plymouth Harbormaster assists in rescue of two people after their boat capsizes

August 13, 2022

Plymouth Harbormaster/CWN

PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth Harbormaster crew responded to a capsized vessel with 2 people in the water this morning in the area of Stage Point. A quick acting Good Samaritan rescued the two people, provided dry clothes and a ride back to the boat ramp.

