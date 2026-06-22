Plymouth man convicted of PPP fraud



BOSTON, MA – From U.S. Attorney’s Office Boston: A Plymouth man has been found guilty by a federal jury of wire fraud for submitting fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications on behalf of business entities he owned and controlled.

Joseph Kerrissey III, 49, was convicted on June 18, 2026 of three counts of wire fraud relating to three fraudulent PPP loans submitted between July 2020 and April 2021. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Sept. 16, 2026. Kerrissey was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in April 2024 and later indicted by a federal grand jury.

Evidence presented at trial established that, between 2020 and 2021, Kerrissey submitted multiple fraudulent PPP loan applications on behalf of companies he owned and controlled. The applications falsely stated that Kerrissey had not been convicted of a felony involving fraud within the previous five years and that he was not serving a term of probation for such a conviction, when in fact he was on probation stemming from prior fraud-related felony convictions. The applications also contained false claims regarding payroll expenses and business income and were supported by fabricated tax returns.

As a result of the scheme, Kerrissey obtained over $43,000 in PPP loan proceeds to which he was not entitled. Evidence further showed that after receiving the funds, Kerrissey transferred substantial portions of the money from business accounts into his personal bank account and subsequently directed much of those funds into personal brokerage and investment accounts. The fraudulent loan applications were submitted to multiple PPP lenders and caused interstate wire transmissions in furtherance of the scheme.

The charges of wire fraud each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

On March 26, 2026, United States Attorney Leah B. Foley announced the creation of the Benefit & Voter Fraud Team, a district-wide initiative established in response to the rampant fraud being uncovered across Massachusetts. The Team is led by two senior federal prosecutors serving as Fraud Coordinators, whose mission it is to aggressively investigate and prosecute misuse of taxpayer-funded benefits in Massachusetts.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected benefit fraud in Massachusetts by calling 1-855-SCAM-MA-1 (855-722-6621).

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Thomas Demeo, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Boston Field Office; and Jason Buckley, Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Boston Division made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian Sullivan and Sandra Gonzalez Sanchez of the Criminal Division prosecuted the case.