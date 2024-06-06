Plymouth man dies In Massachusetts Avenue Connector crash



BOSTON, MA – Around 9:40 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Avenue Connector ramp to Frontage Road in South Boston.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2004 Dodge Durango was travelling on the Massachusetts Avenue Connector toward Frontage Road. The Durango struck a concrete barrier at the intersection with Frontage Road, caught fire, and came to rest on the exit 16 offramp from Interstate 93. The Durango’s driver, Casey Brown, 31, of Plymouth was determined to be deceased on scene by medical personnel.

Numerous ramps of the Interstate 93 and Interstate 90 exchange needed to be closed. Frontage Road at the South Boston Bypass and the Mass Ave Connector to Frontage Road northbound were closed for several hours. The crash remains under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and investigators from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Troopers were assisted by Boston Fire and EMS, MassDOT, and the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner.