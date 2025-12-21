Plymouth Police seek alleged hit & run vehicle after pedestrian struck

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Police: At approximately 6:30 PM, Plymouth Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 280 Court Street.

It is believed the victim was struck by a white work van, possibly a GMC, with white piping on the roof, silver rims, and damage to the front passenger side, including a possible blown headlight. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Court Street (Route 3A) toward Kingston. The license plate may possibly begin with the letter “W” and end with “65.”

The male victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 508-830-4218.