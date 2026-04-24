Plymouth, State Police on scene of fatal crash

PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Police: At approximately 9:45 AM, Plymouth Police received multiple calls reporting a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Plimoth Patuxet Highway and State Road.

Upon arrival, responding officers and Plymouth Fire personnel rendered aid to both operators. Both individuals were transported to area hospitals. One operator has since succumbed to their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Road Closures:

State Road at Beaver Dam Road is closed to northbound traffic

Plimoth Patuxet Highway at State Road is closed to southbound traffic

These closures are expected to remain in place for an extended period. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.