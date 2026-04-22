YARMOUTH – A pole fire was reported at North Main Street and White’s Path in Yarmouth around 10:45 AM Wednesday. Eversource is indicating about 750 customers without power in the area. The utility hopes to have to outage restored by 12:30 PM.
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Pole fire likely cause of Yarmouth power outage
April 22, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Yarmouth