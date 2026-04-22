You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pole fire likely cause of Yarmouth power outage

Pole fire likely cause of Yarmouth power outage

April 22, 2026

YARMOUTH – A pole fire was reported at North Main Street and White’s Path in Yarmouth around 10:45 AM Wednesday. Eversource is indicating about 750 customers without power in the area. The utility hopes to have to outage restored by 12:30 PM.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 