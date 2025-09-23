WELLFLEET – A utility pole fire prompted the closure of a section of Route 6 in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Tuesday. Police officers were in the area of Old Truro Road and Old Pamet Road to assist motorists around the scene. Eversource was enroute to make repairs. As of noon, Eversource was reporting 250 customers without power. The utility hoped to have service restored by 2 PM.
Pole fire prompts closure of Route 6, power outages in Wellfleet
September 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
