Police respond to Bourne High School for report of a student with a knife



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: On Thursday, April 9, 2026, at approximately 0816 AM, Bourne Police Department School Resource Officers were contacted by Bourne High School staff relaying that a juvenile student had brought a knife to school. A subsequent call from school staff to Bourne Police Department Dispatch relayed that the student had pointed the knife at other students and was now separated from others. Staff also relayed the knife was no longer in the student’s possession.

When officers arrived, it was determined the student brought a folding pocketknife to school which they had claimed they used the previous night while fishing. Based upon initial interviews, it appears that at some point during the morning, the student was involved in two separate verbal altercations with other students. During these altercations, this student was reported to have pulled out the pocketknife and pointed it in the direction of the other students. After these interactions, the student walked down to the office with the knife and provided it to school staff. No one was injured during the incident.

The department is investigating this as a criminal matter and at this time there is no ongoing threat to any students.