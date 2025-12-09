You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Portion of Route 132 closed after traffic crash in Hyannis

Portion of Route 132 closed after traffic crash in Hyannis

December 9, 2025

HYANNIS – A traffic crash closed down a section of Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis. The collision happened by Tracey Volkswagen. Traffic was blocked off at the Airport Rotary. At least one pickup truck and a bicyclist were involved who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 