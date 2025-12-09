HYANNIS – A traffic crash closed down a section of Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis. The collision happened by Tracey Volkswagen. Traffic was blocked off at the Airport Rotary. At least one pickup truck and a bicyclist were involved who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Portion of Route 132 closed after traffic crash in Hyannis
December 9, 2025
