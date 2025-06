Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – A portion of Teaticket Highway (Route 28) was closed around 2 PM Saturday afternoon. According to reports, Falmouth Police are working with a barricade individual in the area of the Great Bay Motel.

Motorists should seek alternates routes.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.