Portion of West Dennis Beach Parking Lot to Close Due to Piping Plover Nesting Activity

DENNIS — Visitors to West Dennis Beach will see reduced parking availability beginning Friday, June 12, as the Town of Dennis implements seasonal protections for nesting piping plovers.

According to the Dennis Police Department, the western portion of the West Dennis Beach parking lot will be closed to vehicle traffic due to active piping plover nesting activity in the area. While vehicles will not be permitted in the affected section of the lot, pedestrian access will remain open.

Town officials said the closure will remain in place until all piping plover chicks in the nesting area have successfully fledged, a process that typically takes several weeks during the summer nesting season.

Piping plovers are a federally threatened shorebird species. Conservation measures often include symbolic fencing, restricted vehicle access, and temporary closures of portions of beaches and parking areas.

The parking restrictions are not unprecedented at West Dennis Beach. Portions of the beach and adjacent parking areas have experienced similar seasonal closures in past years as nesting plovers returned to traditional breeding habitat.

Town officials are asking residents and visitors to respect posted barriers and avoid entering protected nesting areas. Disturbances from people, pets, and vehicles can cause adult birds to abandon nests or leave chicks vulnerable to predators and environmental hazards.

The remainder of West Dennis Beach and its parking facilities are expected to remain open, subject to any additional wildlife management requirements that may arise during the nesting season.