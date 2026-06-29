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Power line sparks small fire on roof of Falmouth home

June 29, 2026

FALMOUTH – A malfunctioning power line sparked a small fire on the roof of a house in Falmouth about 7 PM Monday. Fire crews requested Eversource to cut the power at the Sandpiper Circle location in order to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

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