FALMOUTH – A malfunctioning power line sparked a small fire on the roof of a house in Falmouth about 7 PM Monday. Fire crews requested Eversource to cut the power at the Sandpiper Circle location in order to completely extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
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Power line sparks small fire on roof of Falmouth home
June 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth