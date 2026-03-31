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Power outage knocks out traffic lights on Willow Street at Route 6 in Yarmouth

March 31, 2026

YARMOUTH – A power outage caused the traffic lights on Willow Street at the Route 6 ramps to go out Tuesday morning. The lights on Willow Street at Higgins Crowell were also knocked out. Eversource reported 150 customers lost power and cited maintenance as the cause. The utility listed a restoration estimate of 2 PM. Yarmouth Police are monitoring traffic. Motorists are reminded non working traffic lights should be treated as a 4-way stop.

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