Prescribed burn erupts into major brush fire at Joint Base Cape Cod

May 1, 2025


JOINT BASE CAPE COD – What started as a prescribed burn erupted into a four-alarm brush fire. A large response of brush vehicles from across Southeastern Massachusetts responded to the call along with Mass Department of Conservation and Recreation forestry units responded to the scene. Helicopters were used to drop water on the area. No injuries were reported.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

