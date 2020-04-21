Provincetown Airport Closure Extended until May 9th



PROVINCETOWN – Due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated taxiway improvement project, the Town of Provincetown originally temporarily closed the Provincetown Municipal Airport (PVC) for Phase 1 construction from Wednesday, April 1, 2020 through Thursday April 30, 2020. As a result of extra work needed for environmental issues the closure must be extended to Friday, May 8, 2020 with the Airport reopening Saturday, May 9, 2020. Completion of the project will continue thru June 4, 2020 while the airport is open for flight operations.

Completing this project now allows us to access Federal and State transportation funds which means we can efficiently and cost-effectively improve the airport and ensure passenger safety which is good for the town, the whole Outer Cape and our visitors, The Provincetown Airport Commission has worked closely with Federal and State authorities and with Cape Air to reduce the closure to the minimum time necessary to carry out the construction. During the closure Cape Air and general aviation will not be able to operate flights in and out of Provincetown (PVC). Currently Cape Air plans to resume operations once the closure is complete. The Provincetown Airport Commission thanks you for your patience and understanding in this matter and apologizes for the inconvenience to passengers.