Provincetown firefighters douse shed fire

Provincetown firefighters douse shed fire

August 1, 2020

Tim Caldwell/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to a report of a working structure fire in the far west end of town around 12:45 AM Saturday. Crews arrived at 54 Point Street to find a shed fully involved. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames with no damage to the adjacent house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

