Provincetown firefighters rescue lost hiker in Cape Cod National Seashore

Provincetown firefighters rescue lost hiker in Cape Cod National Seashore

October 30, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Firefighter were called about 12:15 PM Thursday for a report of a lost hiker in the Cape Cod National Seashore. A woman walking along the trail that leads to the dike apparently became disoriented. Firefighters using a utility vehicle (UTV) located the woman who was brought out of the woods and evaluated by EMTs. The victim declined transport to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

