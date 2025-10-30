PROVINCETOWN – Firefighter were called about 12:15 PM Thursday for a report of a lost hiker in the Cape Cod National Seashore. A woman walking along the trail that leads to the dike apparently became disoriented. Firefighters using a utility vehicle (UTV) located the woman who was brought out of the woods and evaluated by EMTs. The victim declined transport to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Provincetown firefighters rescue lost hiker in Cape Cod National Seashore
October 30, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
