Provincetown listed as one possible location for Raynham teen missing for a week

RAYNHAM, MA – Chief James Donovan reports that the Raynham Police Department is providing an update on the search for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver.

Raynham Police are still actively searching for Weaver, who has been missing since she left her home on sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are urgently seeking the public’s help in locating her.

Without any contact from Weaver since her disappearance, she is believed to be in danger, and anyone with information about her whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department immediately at 508-824-2717, or call 911.

Since Weaver was reported missing by her family, the Raynham Police Department has been in close contact with local, state and federal partners — including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Weaver is officially listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The Raynham Police Department has also sought the assistance of local and regional media outlets to help get the word out about their search, and continues to ask for the media’s help in this matter.

The investigation has indicated that Colleen may have traveled to a location approximately 100 miles away from her home. Given this information, the department is asking that media outlets in Springfield, Provincetown, Bristol, Conn., Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, Concord, N.H., Portsmouth, N.H., Manchester, N.H., Keene, N.H., and Brattleboro, Vt. please share information about the search.

Today, the department is releasing additional photos of Colleen and two posters that can be shared and broadcast publicly.

Colleen is described as 5-feet-tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with red/pink hair. It is believed that she was wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Chief Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay.”

Chief Donovan would like to thank those who have assisted in the search and provided tips thus far. In particular, he would like to thank the owners of Lamar Billboards, who have added information about the search onto their billboards locally.