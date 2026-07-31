Provincetown man arrested on multiple drug offenses

PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: The Provincetown Police Department recently concluded a targeted drug investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than $6,000 in cash as well as large quantities of narcotics that led to the arrest of Joseph Centrella, 42, of Provincetown.

As a result of the investigation, Centrella is facing the following charges:

– Trafficking a Class B Drug (Cocaine)

– Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (MDMA)

– Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug (Psilocybin/Mushrooms)

– Possession of a Class B Drug (Methamphetamine)

– Possession of a Class C Drug (Bath Salts)

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

“This investigation reflects our continued commitment to addressing illegal drug activity in Provincetown,” said Chief Greg Hennick. “Operations like this require extensive planning, surveillance, and collaboration, and I’m proud of the outstanding work by our Detective Unit and our regional law enforcement partners. By working together, we are making our community safer and disrupting the distribution of dangerous narcotics.”

The Provincetown Police Department would like to recognize the significant assistance provided by partner agencies throughout the investigation. Officers from the Truro Police Department, Wellfleet Police Department, Eastham Police Department, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office played an integral role in the investigative efforts of this case.

The Provincetown Police Department also reminds residents that anonymous tips can play an important role in combating illegal drug activity. Community members are encouraged to report suspicious activity through the Department’s new anonymous tip system by visiting www.provincetown-ma.gov/tips.