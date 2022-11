PROVINCETOWN – A Provincetown Police cruiser was involved in a traffic crash late Sunday morning. The collision reportedly occurred shortly after 11:30 AM on Race Point Road near the Provincelands Visitor Center. The officer was evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. Provincetown Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team to investigate the crash.

CWN is continuing to check with Provincetown Police for further details.