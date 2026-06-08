Provincetown Police hold swearing-in ceremony for deputy chief, lieutenant

PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: Mondayy marks an important day for the Provincetown Police Department as Deputy Chief Spoor and Lieutenant Landry were officially sworn into their new positions.

Deputy Chief Spoor brings 15 years of full time law enforcement experience and an extensive knowledge base across numerous disciplines, including training, leadership, and professional development. His dedication to the profession and commitment to excellence have made a lasting impact on the department and the officers he has mentored throughout his career.

Lieutenant Landry also brings many years of experience, professionalism, and leadership to his new role. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to serving and protecting our community. In 2015, his courage and selfless actions during a house fire earned him a Life Saving Award, exemplifying the dedication and bravery he brings to the job every day.

Please join us in congratulating Deputy Chief Spoor and Lieutenant Landry on this well-deserved achievement. We thank both of them for their continued service, leadership, and commitment to the residents and visitors of Provincetown.

We look forward to their continued success as they help lead our department into the future.

Congratulations, Deputy Chief Spoor and Lieutenant Landry!



Photos by Provincetown Police/CWN

