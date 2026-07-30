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Provincetown Police seek 2 people regarding ongoing investigation

July 30, 2026



PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: The Provincetown Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual in the red jacket and the individual in the blue jacket wearing a pink hat for an ongoing investigation.
There is no danger to the public at this time. If you have any information please contact the Provincetown Police Department and speak with Officer Guerrier.
Thank you for your assistance.

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