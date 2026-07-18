Provincetown Police seek public’s help after tombstones vandalized at town’s oldest cemetery

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– From Provincetown Police: On Tuesday, July 14th, the Provincetown Police Department responded to the Winthrop Street Cemetery, Provincetown’s oldest burial site, for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers discovered that eight tombstones had been damaged. The police department has been conducting follow up investigations all week and are now asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information regarding the vandalism to the cemetery or saw anything suspicious in the area on Monday night into Tuesday, please contact the Provincetown Police Department. You can call our business line at (508) 487-1212 or text the keyword PTOWNPD and your tip to 847411.