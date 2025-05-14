Provincetown promotes Greg Hennick as new police chief

PROVINCETOWN – From the Town of Provincetown: The Town of Provincetown is pleased to announce that Town Manager Alex Morse has selected Greg Hennick to serve as the next Police Chief of the Provincetown Police Department, pending successful contract negotiations. The Select Board confirmed Chief Hennick’s appointment at their May 12, 2025 meeting.

Hennick’s selection follows an extensive search and community engagement process initiated earlier this year. In January, the Town launched a comprehensive Police Chief Search Process that prioritized transparency, public input, and collaboration. The process included the formation of a Search Committee of local residents representing diverse perspectives, a community survey, listening sessions, and a rigorous assessment of final candidates.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to appoint Greg Hennick as our next Police Chief,” said Town Manager Alex Morse. “I am proud of the thorough engagement, search, assessment, and interview process the Town conducted. I have confidence that Greg is the right choice to lead our department at this time and into the future to advance the values and priorities identified by community members and many other stakeholders throughout this process.”

A Salem, Massachusetts native, Greg Hennick brings over 16 years of law enforcement experience to the role. He began his career with the Northampton Police Department before joining the Provincetown Police Department full-time in 2011. Over the past 14 years, Greg has held numerous leadership roles in the department, including Deputy Chief before most recently serving as Acting Police Chief.

Chief Hennick holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science from Westfield State University, a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Leadership from Northeastern University, and, in 2017, graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy, an honor reserved for top law enforcement professionals across the country.

Chief Hennick, his wife Julia, and their two young children, Gregory and Emily, enjoy spending time at the Mildred Greensfelder Playground in Provincetown’s East End.

“I am excited for this opportunity to continue leading the police department in its development as a 21st Century Policing agency,” said Chief Hennick. “We aim to expand our outreach efforts to ensure we are responsive to community concerns and strive to keep Provincetown a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

The Town thanks the members of the Search Committee and the many residents and Town staff who participated in the search process by attending forums, completing the police chief community survey, and sharing their perspectives on the type of leader they’d like to see for the Provincetown Police Department.

More information about a public swearing-in ceremony as well as opportunities to meet and speak with the new Police Chief will be shared in the coming weeks.

