Provincetown Town Manager issues statement after reported hate crime in town



PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse: As many of you know, over the past few days there have been a series of incidents targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community in Provincetown.

These events are disturbing, and we share the fear and discomfort they are causing in our community.

The Town and the Provincetown Police Department are taking these incidents very seriously and are actively investigating.

After receiving a report of persons yelling homophobic slurs at people yesterday (July 1st) from their vehicle, police were able to quickly locate the vehicle, identify the suspects, and charges are in the process of being filed. This event shows why it’s important to report information immediately to police. Our Police Department’s quick response should serve as a warning to those who come here to cause harm that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Provincetown.

The Police Department will have additional officers on duty throughout the next several days to help look for suspicious and potentially harmful activity and be a visible presence in town during this busy holiday week.

The Town is also organizing a Community Safety Forum next Tuesday, July 8th in the Auditorium at Town Hall where we can come together, provide updates related to these incidents, share safety tips, and have a community discussion about how to protect ourselves and each other. The exact time and additional details will be shared in the coming days.

While recent events have shown that hate can happen here, it has no home here. We will – as generations before us have – come together, protect one another, and ensure that Provincetown remains a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and everyone who lives and visits here

We will not let hate win. Go out and have fun this weekend, support local businesses, tip your Drag Queens, enjoy the Fireworks, and dance the night away.

But please stay vigilant and read and share the following Community Safety Reminders so that you can be prepared to protect yourself and others should someone try to do you harm:

▪️Stay Aware of Your Surroundings

• Avoid walking alone late at night, especially in poorly lit or less-traveled areas.

• Keep your head up and limit distractions like headphones or phones when moving through public spaces.

▪️Stick Together

• Travel in pairs or groups whenever possible, especially at night or when leaving bars and events.

• Let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return.

▪️Trust Your Instincts

• If something feels off or unsafe, remove yourself from the situation.

• Don’t engage with or escalate individuals yelling slurs or acting aggressively—get to safety and report it.

▪️Be Ready to Call for Help

• In any emergency or if you witness a hate crime or assault: Call 9-1-1 immediately

• Make sure your phone is always sufficiently charged so you are able to use it to call for help.

• Use your phone’s emergency SOS feature:

o On iPhones: rapidly press the power button 5 times.

o On Androids: varies, but often holding the power button triggers SOS.

▪️Report All Incidents

• Hate-based harassment, even if “just verbal,” should always be reported. Doing so helps law enforcement identify patterns and respond appropriately.

• Call 9-1-1 or use the Police Department’s tip line at (508) 487-2828 or email at [email protected].

▪️Support Each Other

• If you see someone being harassed or threatened, check in with them when it’s safe to do so.

• Show solidarity. Community visibility and unity are powerful deterrents to hate.

▪️Know the Safe Spaces

• We are a supportive community. If something happens to you or you feel unsafe, go to the nearest home and knock on the door.

• If you feel unsafe, seek refuge in a nearby open business or public space.

▪️Stay Informed

• Follow official Town and Police Department social media accounts for updates and alerts.

• Sign up for emergency notifications via the Town’s website.

▪️Document When You Can

• If safe to do so, take note of license plates, car descriptions, and physical characteristics of harassers.

• Video or audio can be helpful evidence, but never put yourself at risk to capture it.

▪️Take Care of Yourself and Others

• Hate incidents are traumatic. Reach out to friends, local organizations, or counseling services for support.