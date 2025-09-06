You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rail car catches fire at Joint Base Cape Cod

Rail car catches fire at Joint Base Cape Cod

September 6, 2025

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A railroad call filled with construction debris caught fire at Joint Base Cape Cod about 8:30 AM Saturday. Firefighters responded to the Regional Transfer Station on Kittredge Road and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

