Re-dedication ceremony held to replace vandalized flags at Yarmouth overpass

– United States flags were restored to a bridge over Route 6 in Yarmouth, replacing those destroyed by unknown vandals this summer during a ceremony that also served to re-dedicate the overpass to decorated United States Marine Lance Corporal William J. Donovan Jr. The ceremony coincides with 10th anniversary of Lance Corporal Donovan’s death in a motorcycle accident.

The ceremony was held at noon Saturday at the Lance Corporal William J. Donovan Jr. Memorial West Yarmouth Road overpass of Route 6

Speakers included Lance Corporal Donovan’s mother, Jane Donovan DeLisle; Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director Jim Seymour (a US Navy veteran); Ambassador Alan Leventhal (immediate past United States Ambassador to Demark) who donated replacement flags specifically designed for bridge installation; and state Rep. Steve Xiarhos, whose son, USMC Corporal Nick Xiarhos, a high school friend of Lance Corporal Donovan, was Killed in Action in Afghanistan in 2009. (Corporal Xiarhos also has an overpass dedicated to his memory in North Dennis). The event was estimated to draw about 200 people along with an expected motorcycle procession past the flags.

The ceremony opened with the National Anthem, and included remarks from family and speakers, placement by family of the donated flags, a Bugle rendition of Taps, followed by a bagpiper who led the participants off the bridge.

A motorcycle procession by the freedom Riders followed (Donovan was active member of Freedom Riders).

During the ceremony, a large US flag hung over the bridge from the ladder of a Yarmouth Fire Department tower apparatus.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN