Realistic airsoft/BB guns could have fatal consequences



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: You may have seen it in the news recently in Massachusetts, but realistic-looking fake firearms have been around for some time. Airsoft, pellet-firing, and BB guns that look nearly identical to real firearms are making their way into the hands of people who may use them to commit crimes—and they’re easy to get.

When a fake gun looks real, it can be mistaken for the real thing, and split-second decisions in high-stress moments can have tragic, irreversible outcomes.

Take a look at this picture of two guns we’ve seized. What do you think? If you saw one of these, how would you react?

These guns should only be used for their intended recreational purposes and never for intimidation, threats, or criminal activity.

Your awareness could help prevent a dangerous situation.